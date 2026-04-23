Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,906 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 8,006 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 168,522 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 74,070 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 390,803 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $41,038,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,339 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $133.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.58. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. EOG Resources's revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $153.68.

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EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

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