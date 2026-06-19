Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,448 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $411.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.43. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.82 and a twelve month high of $558.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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