Hardy Reed LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in GE Vernova by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GEV opened at $1,113.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $506.02 and a one year high of $1,181.95. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,042.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $881.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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