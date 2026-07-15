Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $113.37 Million Stock Position in NiCE $NICE

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,172 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 148,113 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.70% of NiCE worth $113,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NiCE alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NiCE by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of NiCE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiCE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 18,892 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NiCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company's stock.

NiCE Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NICE stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. NiCE has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $768.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.980-11.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiCE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NiCE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NiCE from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiCE currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NICE

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NiCE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NiCE wasn't on the list.

While NiCE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here