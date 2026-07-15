Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,302,009 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 636,773 shares during the period. Camtek makes up 2.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 5.02% of Camtek worth $349,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 61.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Camtek by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Camtek by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,836 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company's stock.

Get Camtek alerts: Sign Up

Camtek Stock Performance

CAMT opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $169.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.43. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $215.99.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.15 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.Camtek's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Camtek from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.67.

View Our Latest Report on CAMT

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Camtek, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Camtek wasn't on the list.

While Camtek currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here