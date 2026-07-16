Harmony Asset Management LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Harmony Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Negative Sentiment: AI hardware stocks sold off broadly, with commentary pointing to fears that the memory cycle may be peaking and that demand expectations for AI infrastructure may be too optimistic after a big run-up. TipRanks article on Dell stock tanks 14%

AI hardware stocks sold off broadly, with commentary pointing to fears that the memory cycle may be peaking and that demand expectations for AI infrastructure may be too optimistic after a big run-up. Negative Sentiment: Reports also highlighted AI infrastructure overcapacity concerns, suggesting traders are reassessing whether Dell’s AI server growth story has already been fully priced in. Blockonomi article on AI infrastructure overcapacity concerns

Reports also highlighted AI infrastructure overcapacity concerns, suggesting traders are reassessing whether Dell’s AI server growth story has already been fully priced in. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling added to the weak sentiment, including a recent disclosure that a Silver Lake-related director sold 34,869 shares, reinforcing profit-taking concerns after Dell’s powerful rally. SEC filing for Dell insider sale

Heavy insider selling added to the weak sentiment, including a recent disclosure that a Silver Lake-related director sold 34,869 shares, reinforcing profit-taking concerns after Dell’s powerful rally. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage noted that Dell’s decline was larger than the broader market’s move, signaling that investors are rotating out of the name after a steep year-to-date advance. Zacks article on Dell bigger fall than the market

Dell Technologies Trading Down 9.9%

DELL stock opened at $412.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.64. The stock has a market cap of $267.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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