Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,527 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,174 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of Harmony Biosciences worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 589.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Harmony Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Harmony Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Harmony reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, above the roughly $0.96–$0.97 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $261.3 million versus expectations of approximately $250.8 million. Revenue grew 30.3% year over year, supported by continued growth in its WAKIX narcolepsy treatment. Harmony Biosciences Q2 earnings report

Harmony reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, above the roughly $0.96–$0.97 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $261.3 million versus expectations of approximately $250.8 million. Revenue grew 30.3% year over year, supported by continued growth in its WAKIX narcolepsy treatment. Positive Sentiment: WAKIX momentum and guidance support the outlook: WAKIX net revenue rose 30% to $261.3 million, and estimated average patients increased by 450 to 8,950. Management reiterated its 2026 WAKIX net-revenue forecast of $1.0 billion to $1.04 billion, reducing near-term uncertainty. Harmony Biosciences Q2 2026 revenue and pipeline update

WAKIX net revenue rose 30% to $261.3 million, and estimated average patients increased by 450 to 8,950. Management reiterated its 2026 WAKIX net-revenue forecast of $1.0 billion to $1.04 billion, reducing near-term uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline milestones add potential long-term value: Initial Phase 1 data for orexin-2 agonist BP-205 showed favorable pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability profiles. Additional Phase 1 data are expected in the fourth quarter, with a Phase 1b study beginning in the third quarter and Phase 2 trials planned for mid-2027. The pitolisant GR NDA was accepted, with a target FDA decision date of April 1, 2027. BP-205 clinical data and pipeline update

Initial Phase 1 data for orexin-2 agonist BP-205 showed favorable pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability profiles. Additional Phase 1 data are expected in the fourth quarter, with a Phase 1b study beginning in the third quarter and Phase 2 trials planned for mid-2027. The pitolisant GR NDA was accepted, with a target FDA decision date of April 1, 2027. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised valuation targets: Needham increased its price target from $45 to $50 and maintained a Buy rating. Another report cited a target increase to $51, reinforcing bullish sentiment after the earnings release. Needham price target increase Additional Harmony Biosciences price target increase

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 8.9%

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $40.87.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.32. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 16.20%.The firm had revenue of $261.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company's mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company's flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

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