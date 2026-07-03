Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,850 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 6.4% of Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

More NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy, signaling slightly better earnings expectations and supporting the stock’s valuation.

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy, signaling slightly better earnings expectations and supporting the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted that NextEra’s long-term power purchase agreements, renewable energy backlog, and partnerships with Google Cloud and Meta improve earnings visibility as demand for clean power rises. Article Title

Zacks highlighted that NextEra’s long-term power purchase agreements, renewable energy backlog, and partnerships with Google Cloud and Meta improve earnings visibility as demand for clean power rises. Positive Sentiment: Coverage tied NextEra to the AI infrastructure trade, arguing that its recent Dominion deal could position it as a key provider of power and infrastructure for data centers. Article Title

Coverage tied NextEra to the AI infrastructure trade, arguing that its recent Dominion deal could position it as a key provider of power and infrastructure for data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investor-interest articles also pointed to billionaire Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital naming NextEra among top stocks to buy, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to large institutional and growth-focused investors.

Investor-interest articles also pointed to billionaire Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital naming NextEra among top stocks to buy, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to large institutional and growth-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were largely commentary pieces asking whether the market is expecting too much from the stock, suggesting debate remains over how much of the growth story is already priced in.

Several articles were largely commentary pieces asking whether the market is expecting too much from the stock, suggesting debate remains over how much of the growth story is already priced in. Negative Sentiment: One recent market recap noted the shares had a modest pullback in the prior session, showing that short-term volatility is still present even with the longer-term bullish thesis intact.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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