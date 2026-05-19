Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Invests $956,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,855 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,390 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,936,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTAI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 3.1%

FTAI stock opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $323.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.37.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The company's revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,260 shares of company stock valued at $61,534,703. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report).

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