Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies comprises approximately 0.2% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $283.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $218.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.33 and a 1-year high of $293.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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