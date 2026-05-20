Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Buys 30,210 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU - Free Report) TSE: SU by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,668 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 30,210 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,530,965 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,953 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,335,239 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $557,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113,280 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,863 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,007 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,028,399 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $210,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036,031 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $126,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,923 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts: Sign Up

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SU opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU - Get Free Report) TSE: SU last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.22 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Suncor Energy's payout ratio is presently 46.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Suncor Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company's operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU - Free Report) TSE: SU.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Suncor Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Suncor Energy wasn't on the list.

While Suncor Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here