Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,953 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Adobe by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $338.15.

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Adobe Stock Down 0.3%

ADBE opened at $254.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.04. The company has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

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Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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