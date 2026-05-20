Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $21.81 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,016 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its position in CocaCola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE KO opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $352.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,916.84. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 786,726 shares of company stock valued at $62,547,977 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

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