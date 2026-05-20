Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $44.51 Million Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 4,332.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,297 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,661,933 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of SoFi Technologies worth $44,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,745.2% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $187,533.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 333,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,415,717. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,197 shares of company stock worth $2,191,758. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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