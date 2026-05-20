Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Raises Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,075 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Intuit by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $399.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.70 and a 200 day moving average of $516.31. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.11 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intuit from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $670.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $634.26.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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