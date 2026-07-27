Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,701 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.07% of Hasbro worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $88.79 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 141.11%. Hasbro's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Key Stories Impacting Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on Hasbro to $105 from $90 and reiterated a buy rating, implying additional upside from recent trading levels.

Argus raised its price target on Hasbro to $105 from $90 and reiterated a rating, implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Hasbro unveiled My Little Pony: Forever Friendship , a new animated YouTube series set to premiere in early 2027, adding another way to monetize its valuable intellectual property. Article Title

Hasbro unveiled , a new animated YouTube series set to premiere in early 2027, adding another way to monetize its valuable intellectual property. Positive Sentiment: Hasbro also expanded its licensed toy lineup with new Legend of Zelda , Transformers , and Street Fighter figure reveals, showing ongoing strength in its entertainment-driven product pipeline.

Hasbro also expanded its licensed toy lineup with new , , and figure reveals, showing ongoing strength in its entertainment-driven product pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary about Hasbro’s growth strategy shifting toward “kidults” highlights the company’s effort to broaden its audience, but it is more of a strategic narrative than a near-term catalyst.

Recent commentary about Hasbro’s growth strategy shifting toward “kidults” highlights the company’s effort to broaden its audience, but it is more of a strategic narrative than a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be influencing the stock today.

Short interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be influencing the stock today. Negative Sentiment: A report on Hasbro scaling back parts of its gaming ambitions after a $56 million loss could raise concerns about profitability in its gaming segment, even though some projects remain safe.

A report on Hasbro scaling back parts of its gaming ambitions after a $56 million loss could raise concerns about profitability in its gaming segment, even though some projects remain safe. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan reportedly lowered its price target to $111, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat despite the target still being above the current share price.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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