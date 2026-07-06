HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,454 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,405 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Weiss Ratings lowered Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,639,080 shares of company stock valued at $430,322,162. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE ANET opened at $160.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average of $144.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.33 and a twelve month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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