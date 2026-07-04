HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $43,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $403.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $393.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 360.96, a P/E/G ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $407.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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