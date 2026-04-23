HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,689 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Emprise Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,158.09. This trade represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.81 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company's 50-day moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day moving average is $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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