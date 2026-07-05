HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,680 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Home Depot worth $223,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $16,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 825,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $8,151,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,527,461,000 after purchasing an additional 851,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,114 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $357.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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