HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,025 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 61,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 774,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $200.43 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $217.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.40 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $354.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore dropped their price target on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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