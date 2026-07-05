HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,532 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $204.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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