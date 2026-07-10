HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Nebius Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock worth $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Nebius Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Nebius Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,284,000 after buying an additional 1,648,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company's stock worth $310,099,000 after buying an additional 964,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,511,656 shares of the company's stock worth $293,943,000 after buying an additional 1,710,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NBIS opened at $216.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $299.86.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Freedom Capital lowered Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nebius Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $10,978,327.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $193,460,317.90. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $1,472,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 378,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,912,057.85. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,822 shares of company stock worth $143,150,295.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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