HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,268 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,495 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $540.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $438.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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