HBE Wealth Management LLC Takes $746,000 Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

HBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,002 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $746,000. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of HBE Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $201.68 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $183.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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