HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,441 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,449 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.46% of HCA Healthcare worth $481,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $393.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $588.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $635.00 to $579.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $465.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $408.39 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.71 and a 12-month high of $556.52. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

Trending Headlines about HCA Healthcare

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About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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