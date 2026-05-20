HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,323 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $24,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company's stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,403 shares of the company's stock worth $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,390 shares of the company's stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,606 shares of the company's stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $403.98 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.00 and a 52 week high of $556.52. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $473.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The company's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is 10.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $481.00 to $436.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $561.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $541.00 to $503.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $515.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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