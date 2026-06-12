Headwater Capital Co Ltd Acquires 52,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Headwater Capital Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 21.3% of Headwater Capital Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Headwater Capital Co Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $110,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s May revenue surged about 30% year over year, reinforcing that AI-related demand remains strong and that the company is tracking toward its quarterly sales goals.

TSMC’s May revenue surged about 30% year over year, reinforcing that AI-related demand remains strong and that the company is tracking toward its quarterly sales goals. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, adding to bullish analyst sentiment on the stock.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, adding to bullish analyst sentiment on the stock. Positive Sentiment: TSMC remains a key beneficiary of the AI semiconductor buildout, with commentary emphasizing its dominant role in advanced chip manufacturing and packaging.

TSMC remains a key beneficiary of the AI semiconductor buildout, with commentary emphasizing its dominant role in advanced chip manufacturing and packaging. Neutral Sentiment: Google is reportedly exploring Samsung as a second manufacturing partner for next-gen AI chips, which underscores strong industry demand but also points to capacity constraints at TSMC.

Google is reportedly exploring Samsung as a second manufacturing partner for next-gen AI chips, which underscores strong industry demand but also points to capacity constraints at TSMC. Negative Sentiment: Taiwan is weighing stricter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, a move that could reduce TSMC’s exposure to that market.

Taiwan is weighing stricter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, a move that could reduce TSMC’s exposure to that market. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers are also pushing for tighter semiconductor trade rules involving Chinese firms, adding another regulatory risk for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $419.67 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $450.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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