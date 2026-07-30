Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 69,169 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 301.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,109 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 69,169 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,991,524 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,215,777,000 after purchasing an additional 371,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,793,949 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,857,934,000 after purchasing an additional 989,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,686,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,314,292 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $623,544,000 after purchasing an additional 804,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,925,627 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $505,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $85.78 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Edwards Lifesciences's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $56,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,117.80. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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