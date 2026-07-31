Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Bread Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 5,814.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,566 shares of the company's stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 716,725 shares of the company's stock worth $53,059,000 after buying an additional 359,088 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 38,301.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 215,815 shares of the company's stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 215,253 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,824,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.43 per share, for a total transaction of $60,328.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $950,730. The trade was a 6.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph J. Andretta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 582,241 shares in the company, valued at $51,877,673.10. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $111.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.81. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bread Financial's payout ratio is 7.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price objective on Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bread Financial from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

Further Reading

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