Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 211,873 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,765 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 211,873 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in CocaCola were worth $47,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $353.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $85.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Warren Buffett reportedly said Coca-Cola remains one of his preferred businesses, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a durable, high-quality consumer staple and potentially supporting investor confidence. Article Title

Warren Buffett reportedly said Coca-Cola remains one of his preferred businesses, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a durable, high-quality consumer staple and potentially supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Coca-Cola as a top dividend stock and a favorite among large investors may help reinforce the stock’s defensive, income-oriented appeal. Article Title

Articles highlighting Coca-Cola as a top dividend stock and a favorite among large investors may help reinforce the stock’s defensive, income-oriented appeal. Positive Sentiment: Coverage ahead of Q2 earnings suggests Wall Street is watching for pricing strength and margin gains, which could support the stock if Coca-Cola beats expectations again. Article Title

Coverage ahead of Q2 earnings suggests Wall Street is watching for pricing strength and margin gains, which could support the stock if Coca-Cola beats expectations again. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles simply preview Coca-Cola’s upcoming results and key metrics, indicating investor focus is centered on the earnings release rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Several articles simply preview Coca-Cola’s upcoming results and key metrics, indicating investor focus is centered on the earnings release rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted Coca-Cola underperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting near-term selling pressure on the shares. Article Title

Recent market commentary noted Coca-Cola underperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting near-term selling pressure on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst-style pieces argue investors could do better in other dividend stocks or Pepsico, which may create mild competition for Coca-Cola among income-focused buyers. Article Title

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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