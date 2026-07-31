Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 65,161 Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,161 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Maximus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,732 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,690 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 941.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,273 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

Maximus Stock Down 4.0%

MMS opened at $60.63 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Maximus's revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Maximus's payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Maximus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maximus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMS

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc NYSE: MMS is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

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