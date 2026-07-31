Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 66,000 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 376,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 71,853 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.83.

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Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -89.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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