Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 21,658 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in PTC were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $295,399,000. Tensor Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,132,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in PTC by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in PTC by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,304 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. PTC had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 41.67%.The business had revenue of $600.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.420 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.630-2.210 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: PTC raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, including expectations for approximately 9%–9.5% constant-currency annual recurring revenue growth. Management also increased its share-repurchase target to about $1.625 billion, supporting per-share earnings and shareholder returns. PTC forecasts ARR growth and raises buyback target

PTC raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, including expectations for approximately 9%–9.5% constant-currency annual recurring revenue growth. Management also increased its share-repurchase target to about $1.625 billion, supporting per-share earnings and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company’s focus on cloud collaboration, governed product data and targeted artificial-intelligence applications is strengthening its long-term industrial software growth narrative. Investors appear encouraged that AI adoption could expand PTC’s addressable market and support higher-value subscriptions and services. PTC AI, cloud and product data trends

The company’s focus on cloud collaboration, governed product data and targeted artificial-intelligence applications is strengthening its long-term industrial software growth narrative. Investors appear encouraged that AI adoption could expand PTC’s addressable market and support higher-value subscriptions and services. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains mixed but generally constructive: BMO raised its target to $164 with an outperform rating, while Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190 target. These targets suggest potential upside if PTC delivers on its revised outlook. BMO raises PTC price target

Analyst support remains mixed but generally constructive: BMO raised its target to $164 with an outperform rating, while Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190 target. These targets suggest potential upside if PTC delivers on its revised outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings were approximately $1.58 per share, broadly in line with estimates, but revenue of about $600 million fell short of consensus near $612 million and declined year over year. The earnings details therefore provide limited evidence of near-term acceleration. PTC Q3 earnings and revenue report

Fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings were approximately $1.58 per share, broadly in line with estimates, but revenue of about $600 million fell short of consensus near $612 million and declined year over year. The earnings details therefore provide limited evidence of near-term acceleration. Negative Sentiment: Investors are focused on whether PTC can convert its improved annual recurring-revenue outlook into reported results, particularly in the fourth quarter. Margin pressure, slower revenue growth and a demanding year-end execution target could limit further gains if guidance is not met. PTC AI-led lifecycle strategy outlook

Investors are focused on whether PTC can convert its improved annual recurring-revenue outlook into reported results, particularly in the fourth quarter. Margin pressure, slower revenue growth and a demanding year-end execution target could limit further gains if guidance is not met. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler lowered its price target from $175 to $157 and moved to a neutral rating, underscoring valuation and execution concerns despite the revised company guidance. Piper Sandler changes PTC rating

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price target on PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTC

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

See Also

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