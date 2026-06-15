Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 257.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 639,204 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Marvell Technology worth $75,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 496,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,205,000 after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business.

B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth.

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Article: Marvell Taps Adobe CFO as AI Growth Push Continues

Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high.

Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating but kept a $240 price target, which is below the current trading level and suggests some analysts see limited near-term upside from here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $321.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Compass Point set a $190.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $279.70 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $324.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $182.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $244.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here