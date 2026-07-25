Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $116.81 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 253.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,096,636 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,373,449 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.89% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $116,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the company's stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,560 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Argus set a $27.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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