Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $19.60 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 921.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,214 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $19,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $66,295,571.84. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,151.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,728.50 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $655.96 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,833.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,577.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.53 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,910.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,057.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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