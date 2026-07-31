Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in BETA Technologies Inc $BETA

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA - Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 255,309 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of BETA Technologies worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BETA. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BETA Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BETA Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BETA Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised BETA Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BETA Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on BETA

BETA Technologies Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of BETA Technologies stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a current ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm's 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. BETA Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BETA Technologies Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BETA Technologies news, COO Sean Donovan sold 19,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $344,424.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 176,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,192,653.40. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Kyle Clark sold 67,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,219,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 748,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,570,339.80. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 243,928 shares of company stock worth $4,220,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.47% of the company's stock.

BETA Technologies Company Profile

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

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