Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.57 Million Stake in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 133,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Brinker International worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Brinker International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 136,564 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,416 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,484 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $20,568,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 357.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:EAT opened at $210.07 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 123.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.25.

Read Our Latest Report on EAT

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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