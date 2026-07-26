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Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $55.84 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
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Key Points

  • Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its Gartner stake by 74.3% in the first quarter, buying 150,278 additional shares and bringing its holding to 352,627 shares valued at about $55.8 million.
  • Gartner reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $3.32 per share, though revenue of $1.49 billion slightly missed estimates and declined 1.5% year over year.
  • Analysts remain cautious on the stock, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.10 after several firms trimmed their targets.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,627 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 150,278 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.53% of Gartner worth $55,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $140.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average of $163.10. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.25 and a 52-week high of $359.36.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 price objective on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $173.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gartner (NYSE:IT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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