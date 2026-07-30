Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 320.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,799 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $36,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised Delta’s fair-value estimate from $81.81 to $105.52 after its second-quarter results and management commentary. The revisions cite stronger earnings execution, improving margins, and the growing contribution of premium travel and loyalty revenue, which can make results less dependent on main-cabin ticket demand. Delta Air Lines stock fair value boost

Analysts raised Delta’s fair-value estimate from $81.81 to $105.52 after its second-quarter results and management commentary. The revisions cite stronger earnings execution, improving margins, and the growing contribution of premium travel and loyalty revenue, which can make results less dependent on main-cabin ticket demand. Positive Sentiment: A separate analysis argues that Delta’s expansion into premium seating, loyalty, and other diversified revenue streams may reduce the company’s historical cyclicality. That supports the case for a higher valuation relative to the heavily cyclical airline multiples investors have typically assigned to DAL. Delta profits versus GE premiums analysis

A separate analysis argues that Delta’s expansion into premium seating, loyalty, and other diversified revenue streams may reduce the company’s historical cyclicality. That supports the case for a higher valuation relative to the heavily cyclical airline multiples investors have typically assigned to DAL. Positive Sentiment: Delta and DraftKings launched SkyPicks, a no-wagering sports contest available through Delta Sync WiFi. The program offers passengers the chance to win Delta gift cards and could modestly improve onboard engagement, brand loyalty, and ancillary revenue without involving deposits or cash betting. Delta and DraftKings add sports contests

Delta and DraftKings launched SkyPicks, a no-wagering sports contest available through Delta Sync WiFi. The program offers passengers the chance to win Delta gift cards and could modestly improve onboard engagement, brand loyalty, and ancillary revenue without involving deposits or cash betting. Neutral Sentiment: The broader airline backdrop remains mixed: premium and corporate demand are improving at American Airlines, but fuel, labor, and debt costs remain risks across the industry. Delta’s premium-heavy strategy may offer some protection, while fuel-price volatility remains an important factor for DAL investors. American Airlines revenue and fuel risks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,466. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 65,331 shares of company stock worth $5,036,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Argus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $86.30 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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