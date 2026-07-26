Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $87.28 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,479 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 87,821 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Lam Research were worth $87,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,730,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,073 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $890,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Lam Research by 3,826.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,459,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $592,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,283 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research raised Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Article Title

Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Article Title

Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Article Title

The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title

Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Article Title

Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues Lam Research could be “dead money” over the next few years, reflecting valuation and return concerns that may be weighing on the stock. Article Title

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $305.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $381.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50 day moving average price is $341.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.81. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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