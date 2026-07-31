Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Orix Corp Ads $IX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IX. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orix Corp Ads in the second quarter worth $247,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 334,998 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Orix Corp Ads by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 63,321 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Orix Corp Ads by 1,318.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Orix Corp Ads Stock Performance

IX stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. Orix Corp Ads has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business's fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 13.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orix Corp Ads will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Orix Corp Ads Company Profile

ORIX Corporation ADS NYSE: IX is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX's ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

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