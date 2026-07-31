Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 142.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,264 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of OSI Systems worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in OSI Systems by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 169 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $5,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

OSI Systems Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $219.92 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $216.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.62. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.27 and a one year high of $311.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded OSI Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on OSI Systems from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.86.

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OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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