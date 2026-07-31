Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.13 Million in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 271,560 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Apple Hospitality REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,375.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2,965.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts: Sign Up

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $337.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Apple Hospitality REIT's payout ratio is presently 131.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 747,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,786.36. This represents a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT NYSE: APLE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company's portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company's holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple Hospitality REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple Hospitality REIT wasn't on the list.

While Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here