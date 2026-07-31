Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.42 Million in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Qorvo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Qorvo NASDAQ: QRVO Will Be One Wild Buy

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 952.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qorvo Trading Up 1.4%

QRVO stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.92 and a twelve month high of $109.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.77.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.53. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $784.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qorvo this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $471,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,900. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 57,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $5,818,882.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,115,952. This represents a 15.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,966,127 shares of company stock worth $198,911,103 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho restated an "underperform" rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Qorvo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo's product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

See Also

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