Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.30 Million in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rubrik by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rubrik by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company's stock worth $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rubrik by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rubrik Stock Down 0.5%

RBRK stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBRK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rubrik from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rubrik

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $58,811.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,638 shares in the company, valued at $378,321.66. This represents a 13.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $1,084,315.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 303,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,679,418.38. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 277,821 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

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