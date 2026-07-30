Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $7.01 Million in TriMas Corporation $TRS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,015,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.54% of TriMas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Mariner LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 20,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. TriMas Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.24). TriMas had a net margin of 93.79% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $168.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $158.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. TriMas's dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,601,022.86. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRS

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

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