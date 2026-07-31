Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,108 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.22% of AxoGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,043 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 45.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,185 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 104,810.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,491 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AxoGen by 37.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,070 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company's stock.

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AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of AXGN opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 1.09. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 13.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

More AxoGen News

Here are the key news stories impacting AxoGen this week:

Positive Sentiment: AxoGen raised its 2026 outlook, citing momentum in breast reconstruction and continued demand for its peripheral nerve repair products. The improved outlook suggests management sees stronger revenue potential than previously expected. AxoGen Is Up After Raising 2026 Outlook

AxoGen raised its 2026 outlook, citing momentum in breast reconstruction and continued demand for its peripheral nerve repair products. The improved outlook suggests management sees stronger revenue potential than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue reached $69.73 million, exceeding analyst expectations of $67.10 million. Adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share also topped the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.09 and matched the broader analyst consensus. AxoGen Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter revenue reached $69.73 million, exceeding analyst expectations of $67.10 million. Adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share also topped the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.09 and matched the broader analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target from $50 to $55 and reiterated a “buy” rating. Citizens JMP also lifted its target to $55 and maintained a “market outperform” rating, signaling increased confidence in AxoGen’s growth prospects. Analyst Price Target Revisions

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target from $50 to $55 and reiterated a “buy” rating. Citizens JMP also lifted its target to $55 and maintained a “market outperform” rating, signaling increased confidence in AxoGen’s growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings report showed strong revenue growth, but conference-call commentary highlighted ongoing margin challenges as AxoGen invests for expansion.

The earnings report showed strong revenue growth, but conference-call commentary highlighted ongoing margin challenges as AxoGen invests for expansion. Negative Sentiment: AxoGen continues to report negative profitability metrics, including a net loss and negative net margin and return on equity. Investors may therefore remain focused on whether the stronger outlook translates into sustainable earnings growth.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 1,647 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $70,162.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,996,987.60. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Johnson sold 11,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $478,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $478,023. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,041 shares of company stock worth $1,268,792. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXGN. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AxoGen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AxoGen

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen's offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

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