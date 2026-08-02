Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 53,953 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 491.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,940 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 53,953 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in BOX were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in BOX by 1,778.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company's stock.

Get BOX alerts: Sign Up

BOX Price Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of BOX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOX

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $52,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 109,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,162,903.30. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 5,834 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $175,778.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 519,216 shares in the company, valued at $15,643,978.08. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,352 shares of company stock worth $2,833,429. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BOX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BOX wasn't on the list.

While BOX currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here